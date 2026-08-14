Discover the unexpected influences behind South Indian art and culture at this Chennai exhibition

“We usually talk about how India has contributed or given to the world, but it’s very rare that we speak about how the world has contributed to us,” begins Shyamali. The idea emerged when the curators began looking closely at the museum’s objects. “While there are a lot of objects from South India, many of these objects have interesting foreign influences,” she explains. “When we saw multiple of these objects, we thought it is the right opportunity to bring this idea to people,” she adds.

The exhibition is divided across three sections, tracing different cultural influences through the objects on display. “It starts with a multilingual opportunity, where we have displayed objects that speak about Tamil or Tamil scripts,” Priyadarsini says.