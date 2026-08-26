Before the breakthrough: Method’s Fresh Produce exhibition champions 16 emerging artists in Delhi

The jury, comprising Feroze Gujral, Akansha Rastogi and Sahil Arora, did not look for a shared aesthetic or subject. “There was an overwhelming number of strong suggestions,” Arora says. What emerged from the deliberations was an interest in “authentic, early-stage practices that showed potential for strong growth and development and are currently underexposed in the art market.”

That distinction matters. Potential can be difficult to exhibit. It may appear as confidence in one artist and uncertainty in another. It may live in technical ambition, an unresolved idea or a visual language still finding its grammar. Arora says each submission was evaluated “on its own independent merit,” leaving the exhibition without the curatorial thesis that might otherwise explain how its works belong together.

The result, according to Jhalak Garg, feels less like a single conversation than several taking place at once. Moving through the exhibition, she says, is “almost like walking through a garden with completely different species growing next to each other.” The encounter has sharpened her understanding of her own practice, “The other works became a mirror for my own practice.”