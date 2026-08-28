This exhibition in Hyderabad invites viewers to slow down and rediscover memories, nature and belonging

As the artist finds bliss in observing small happenings in nature, she encourages viewers of her work to do the same. “I want viewers to take a little time for themselves and try to observe or do the things in which they find bliss — it’s something digital media cannot ever replace.

Another artist, Kethavath Vijay, focuses on seasonal changes in the environment and uses his observations to highlight the impact of those changes, capturing his visual representations on paper. “My practice is mostly about farming landscapes through embedded imagery, memories, stories, and struggles,” Vijay explains.

Using handmade paper made from fibres left over after the harvest, the artist processes them and creates a surface that carries the imprint of the land, human touch, and countless living beings. “My work showcases how we’re connected through land and farming practices, and how it is shaping this contemporary era,” he says. “I want viewers to observe my work from that point of view.”

On view till Sept 13. 11 am to 7 pm. At Maison D’Art, Banjara Hills.