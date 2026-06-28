Historian Gayatri Sinha on DAG Mumbai’s new exhibition and why the figure continues to shape India’s cultural imagination

“Classical Indian painting emphasises the presence of the figure of the ascetic. In Basohli painting you see the sadhu in dialogue with Devi, in Sikh painting the figure of Nanak himself, in Jain mandalas and pattas, the presence of the devotee/muni is a constant reminder of the fact that it is the faithful who determine the course of a faith. If there is a single work which has inspired me it is Govardhan’ Jahangir visits the ascetic Jadrup (1620) from the Louvre collection... The Tuzuk-i-Jahangiri records Jahangir as writing how this meeting influenced his attitude towards temple worship,” she shared.

Beyond the man of God

According to Gayatri, the ascetic occupies a place far beyond that of a spiritual seeker, often shaping India's social and cultural history.