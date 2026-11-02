Here’s your chance to relive Agatha Christie's world in London through this unmissable exhibition

Being a Christie exhibition, it is impossible that the viewers will not be made to put on their hunting caps. Thus, throughout the exhibition there are hidden clues that one can uncover. Step inside spaces like a grand country house to an Orient Express style train carriage, from an archaeological site to a theatre and live the stages that shaped up her crime world.

The exhibition is built on letters, notebooks, photographs, early manuscripts and belongings, some of which are on display for the first time. Inside the exhibition you will be able to see the Remington typewriter which is said to be the device used to write And Then There Were None among other stories. Notes by her for the theatre adaptation of Witness for the Prosecution are also on display. The typescript of her first short story, written when she was just a teenager- House of Beauty can also be seen apart from family photographs from Egypt, Hawaii and South Africa. Several personal belongings including letters to her second husband have also been put up for the audience to read through.

The exhibition runs until June 20, 2027, a good eight months. Thus, if you are in London around that time, this is one place that should not be skipped.