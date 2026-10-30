Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: How artists are redefining the city's cultural landscape

That circle has got advanced today. Over the past five or six years, open mics, independent venues and informal exhibitions have multiplied, and conversations about art have moved beyond technique into ideas. Jonathan, who runs The Sunshine House with Purple, shares how their collective now stages close to 10 shows a year, and it began in a city that was far less curious. Their explanation is straightforward. After the pandemic, people searching for meaning turned to art and therapy, and social media amplified that habit.

Growing beyond the gallery

The most visible change is where art now lives. It has spilled out of white-walled rooms and into shopping centres, parks, beaches, and heritage buildings.

Shreyans Bohra, founder of Artiform and The Collectors Room, a contemporary cultural gallery, sees the same widening from the design side. Chennai’s scene, he says, has grown more diverse and experimental, with art, design, and architecture talking to one another far more than they used to. Sumi Gupta, curator of Madras Art Guild, puts it in terms of connection. “Five years ago, visual art, architecture, music, technology and craft sat in separate circles. Today, people across these fields seek each other out, and together they are creating work that none of them would have made alone.” For her, the real sign of growth is not a bigger headcount of artists but a new confidence to take Chennai's talent beyond familiar boundaries.

For Varun Gupta, co-founder of the Chennai Photo Biennale, this was a response to scarcity. When the Biennale began, almost no Chennai gallery was willing to show photography. Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai each have about 30 to 40 spaces where an exhibition can happen, he points out, whereas in Chennai “you can still count on one hand the number of spaces that are large, free, and open to the public, and that’s the big key.”

So CPB went to where people already were. Its first edition, in 2016, filled Nageshwar Rao Park in Mylapore with images for morning walkers and families who had come for a stroll. A decade on, Varun still meets people who date their interest in photography to that park. A later exhibition at Anna Nagar’s VR Chennai mall introduced photography to around 140,000 people. “Even if you see a Lalit Kala Akademi, it’s a white cube gallery. Not everybody will enter, not everybody feels like they want to go, and not everybody goes. But if you put an exhibition in a train station, they have a chance to discover a new art form,” Varun says.