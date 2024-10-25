17th Anniversary Special: How creators are driving change with sustainable practices

In an era when the call for environmental consciousness is louder than ever, artists worldwide are increasingly turning to sustainability as both a subject and a medium for their creative expressions.

Art has always been a reflection of society, and today, as concerns over climate change, waste, and ecological degradation intensify, many artists are using their works to raise awareness and inspire action towards a greener future.

The two words, art and sustainability, when colliding, make the world a beautiful place to live in. The creative side of art mixed with sustainable outcomes creates wonders.

“I choose art as a voice to convey messages about anything and everything since art is a space that brings people of all kinds together as a community. When the community gathers, conversations spark, and with a ripple effect, creative solutions arise. This evokes emotions, inspiring viewers to care about sustainability,” says Diana, an artist, who runs her own art studio in the city. Diana also works on saving and preserving neglected art from Telangana called Cheriyal artwork.

Art has a unique ability to communicate complex ideas in ways that can stir emotions, provoke thought, and influence behaviours. When it comes to becoming environmentally conscious, artworks can challenge traditional narratives and encourage audiences to rethink their relationship with the natural world.

Artists like Diana, who are working within the realm of sustainability, offer both commentary and solutions, raising awareness about the environmental impact of human activity through their works. In doing so, they contribute to a larger conversation about how individuals and communities can engage with the natural world in more responsible, eco-friendly ways.