Sculpting in Time encourages viewers to reflect on themes such as power dynamics and conflict within human relationships

Art, as a medium, operates like a critic of humans and their social scenarios. This exploration of the intricate relationship between humanity and nature is showcased at Sculpting in Time, a group sculpture show that brings together the works of several talented artists, including S D Hari Prasad, Sreekanth Kurva, Arun Pandit , Janarthanan Rudhramoorthy, Kotturu Lakshman Rao, Surakala Appala Raju, and Rajeev. The use of various materials such as iron, granite, steel, bronze, and fibre showcase their mastery and creativity in blending mechanical and organic aesthetics.

The exhibition encourages viewers to reflect on themes such as power dynamics, dependency, and conflict within human relationships. Lakshman Rao’s work exemplifies this exploration, as he tells us, “My work explores the dualities in everyday life, focusing on themes of protection and separation. Through metaphorical references, I depict notions of comfort, security, and the ways in which humans seek protection.” By employing common symbols from the animal kingdom, Lakshman transforms everyday items into profound representations of interpersonal dynamics.