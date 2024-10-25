This art exhibition in New Delhi celebrates its 8th anniversary with an ensemble display of ten emerging artists

To celebrate their 8th anniversary, ChampeTree Art Gallery is organising The Annual 2024. This group exhibition showcases the artworks of ten contemporary artists from all over India. the participating artists include Ravi Chunchula, Keerti Pooja, Abhijit Saikia, Srinivas Pulagam, Lokanath Pradhan, Chandan Aggarwal, Sonal Varshneya Ojha, Rachana Badrakia, Megha Madan and Samir Mohanty. They are making significant contribution to the world of art with their individual perspectives towards the practice.
What: The Annual 2024
Where: Champatree Art Gallery, New Delhi
When: till November 15, 2024
Timings: 11 am – 6 pm (except Mondays)