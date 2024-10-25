Art

This art exhibition in New Delhi celebrates its 8th anniversary with an ensemble display of ten emerging artists

The exhibition will be on till November 15
An artwork by Srinivas Pulagam
An artwork by Srinivas Pulagam
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

To celebrate their 8th anniversary, ChampeTree Art Gallery is organising The Annual 2024. This group exhibition showcases the artworks of ten contemporary artists from all over India. the participating artists include Ravi Chunchula, Keerti Pooja, Abhijit Saikia, Srinivas Pulagam, Lokanath Pradhan, Chandan Aggarwal, Sonal Varshneya Ojha, Rachana Badrakia, Megha Madan and Samir Mohanty. They are making significant contribution to the world of art with their individual perspectives towards the practice.

An artwork by Srinivas Pulagam
Yin and yang of art

What: The Annual 2024

Where: Champatree Art Gallery, New Delhi

When: till November 15, 2024

Timings:  11 am – 6 pm (except Mondays)

Art
New Delhi
art exhibition

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com