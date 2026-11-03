Ashok Bhowmick to present his first solo exhibition in Bengaluru at Artisera

Thousands of lines come together to create a shadow, give shape to a figure or draw light out of a dense field of marks. This is the painstaking language of cross-hatching that defines much of Ashok Bhowmick’s art, a technique that has developed into a distinct mode of expression over five decades of practice. Intersections, presented by Artisera in collaboration with Delhi-based Dhoomimal Gallery, marks Ashok’s first solo exhibition in Bengaluru and brings together works from across his career. The exhibition reflects a practice that reaches beyond painting and drawing. His engagement with sculpture, writing, literature and theatre adds further dimensions to an artistic career that has extended across India and internationally. By bringing together works from different periods and mediums, Intersections allows these varied pursuits to be seen alongside one another. We catch up with Ashok to find out more.