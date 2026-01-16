Gallery Time & Space brings a vast exhibition to Venkatappa Art Gallery

“The art works that we curate are classical in form and content for the most part. However they encompass abstract expressionism, surrealism, dadaism, impressionism and other forms created through multiple mediums. The art also bridges the gap between the past and present day realities that take into account psychological and cultural changes and above all visual innovations that support the idea of continuum,” Renu George, curator.

This group exhibition promises to create a living journey that mirrors humanity’s rhythms, struggles and hopes, based on a theme that embraces the metaphysical aspects of space — consciousness, light and love — holding the past, present and future in a continuum.