Gallery Time & Space brings a vast exhibition to Venkatappa Art Gallery

Continuum: Artists Across Time and Space has just been unveiled at the Venkatappa Art Gallery in collaboration with Gallery Time and Space. Well, unlike the solo shows or group exhibitions, this one brings together a group show of 50+ artists, along with a solo exhibition by SG Vasudev and another display of works by Asit Poddar.
“The art works that we curate are classical in form and content for the most part. However they encompass abstract expressionism, surrealism, dadaism, impressionism and other forms created through multiple mediums. The art also bridges the gap between the past and present day realities that take into account psychological and cultural changes and above all visual innovations that support the idea of continuum,” Renu George, curator.
This group exhibition promises to create a living journey that mirrors humanity’s rhythms, struggles and hopes, based on a theme that embraces the metaphysical aspects of space — consciousness, light and love — holding the past, present and future in a continuum.
Visitors will come across works of Asit Patnaik, Anindita Singh, Ibragimov Aleksandr, Basuki Das Gupta, Bhavani GS, Clyde D’ Mello, Dimpy Menon, G Reghu, Gurudas Shenoy, Haren Thakur, Jyotee Kolte, Kadambari Mehta, Monica Ghule, Nikhil Chaganlal, Prasanna Kumar, Rekha Rao, Sultana Hasan, Vrindavan Solanki, Verodina De Souza and others.
“The selection process for this show was very simple, as we chose the artists we work with in general. We also have new artists on exhibit and they have been chosen because of their exceptional talent. We come across various media such as cyanotypes, stoneware ceramics, lino cut, fibreglass, bronze, eco prints, oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas and lots more in this show,” she elucidates.
The first solo show is dedicated to displaying the works of renowned painter and Cholamandal Artists’ Village founder-member, SG Vasudev. Known for his acclaimed Vriksha (Tree of Life) series and Maithuna (Act of Love) themes, this artist works across various mediums, including drawings, paintings, copper reliefs and silk tapestries. This show, however, will feature his signature styles, including the evolution of his tree motifs into humanscapes and earthscapes. Spot works from series like Theatre of Life, She, He Rhapsody and Achala.
Lastly, Asit Poddar’s exhibition traces the artistic evolution of the artist himself, featuring works influenced by his time in Japan and travels through Europe. His work is a unique blend of cultural sensibilities, rendering European architecture and motifs using sketches, watercolours, pastels and Sumi ink expressions. “After a long time, I am doing my solo show in Bengaluru and this time at the beautiful Venkatappa Art Gallery, showcasing my works from my Euroscapes and the Venice Biennale,” shares Asit.
On till January 18. Kasturba Road.