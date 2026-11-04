The story of Kolkata’s vanishing yellow ambassador taxis, told through photographs

Stories through the lens

During his visits, Padmanabhan would take a map of Kolkata, drop himself at different points and walk with his camera. “You never know what you're going to bump into,” he says. Sometimes he knows what he wants to capture; at other times, the photograph emerges from an unexpected encounter.

Working in publishing and being an avid reader, Padmanabhan approaches images with a sense of storytelling. “Because your head is so full of stories, every image is a story. And with every image, you want to say something,” he says.

As the yellow taxis have become increasingly rare, photographing them has grown more challenging, requiring patience and careful timing. “There was a time, 15-20 years ago, when the road was full of yellow taxis,” he says. “And now you have to just wait for that moment.”

The exhibition also features photographs of taxi drivers and garages where ageing cars are taken to be scrapped. Padmanabhan recalls photographing a taxi in a garage when a man casually sat on its boot and lit a cigarette. The moment found its way into the exhibition. “How could I not take that picture?” he says.

For the drivers, the disappearance of the Ambassador is not merely a matter of losing a familiar vehicle. These cars have been their workplaces and, in many cases, the means through which they have supported their families. “It is the one that has literally fed the family,” Padmanabhan says. “It would have been part of the house.”

He recalls drivers being forced to give up their cars and move to newer vehicles. Some have suggested that the remaining Ambassadors could be retained as vintage taxis, allowing the city to preserve a distinctive part of its transport history.