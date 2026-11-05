Delhi exhibition explores how the lives of plants and humans are interconnected

People often view plants solely through the lens of human utility. But what if they were viewed as living beings with their own histories? An exhibition at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi, titled ‘Inheritors of Earth’, brings together paintings, photographs, drawings, videos and installations that explore this idea.

Delhi exhibition explores the idea of interconnectedness between plants and humans

On view till December 22, the exhibition, curated by Premjish Achari, senior curator at KNMA, moves beyond the conventional representation of plants as decorative elements, sources of food or objects of ecological conservation, encouraging viewers to reconsider their place within a shared ecosystem. The title draws from Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's 1977 short story collection Bhoomiyude Avakashikal, translated as ‘Inheritors of the Earth’.

Achari explains that in Basheer’s story, the protagonist realises that although he owns a piece of land, he does not have complete control over it. Several other species, including birds, insects and reptiles, also share the space. Achari says the exhibition emerged from his concerns about the way humans understand their relationship with plants. "When we are planting trees, we are not doing anything for the plant. We are actually doing it for ourselves. We are entering into a transactional relationship with the plant. We are planting more trees because we want more oxygen," he adds.

He points out that even when plants are studied scientifically or represented in art, they are often viewed through a human-centred approach. Their own agency and ways of existing rarely become the focus. Rather than making artworks about plants or simply using plant materials, the idea was to create works with plants, allowing their lives and histories to shape the artistic process, he says.