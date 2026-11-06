Kashmir’s 12th-century Rajatarangini manuscript added to UNESCO regional register

The 12th-century manuscript of Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, currently preserved at the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, has officially been inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register (MOWCAP). The prestigious announcement was made during the 11th session of the committee held in Jakarta, Indonesia. This historic text was inscribed alongside the revered manuscripts of the Mahabharata and Kautilya's Arthashastra, bringing India's total number of regional register entries to a proud six. The comprehensive nomination dossier was successfully prepared with vital support from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

Rajatarangini joins UNESCO Asia-Pacific regional register

Composed in Sanskrit verse by the Kashmiri scholar Kalhana around 1148 CE, Rajatarangini poetically translates to the ‘River of Kings’. The literary masterpiece meticulously chronicles the intricate history of Kashmir’s rulers and dynasties while offering vivid accounts of political developments, society and governance across different periods. Through rigorous source evaluation and critical inquiry, the work occupies a highly distinctive place in the historical literature of the Indian subcontinent.