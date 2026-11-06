Kashmir’s 12th-century Rajatarangini manuscript added to UNESCO regional register

The 12th-century manuscript of Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, currently preserved at the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, has officially been inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register (MOWCAP). The prestigious announcement was made during the 11th session of the committee held in Jakarta, Indonesia. This historic text was inscribed alongside the revered manuscripts of the Mahabharata and Kautilya's Arthashastra, bringing India's total number of regional register entries to a proud six. The comprehensive nomination dossier was successfully prepared with vital support from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).
Composed in Sanskrit verse by the Kashmiri scholar Kalhana around 1148 CE, Rajatarangini poetically translates to the ‘River of Kings’. The literary masterpiece meticulously chronicles the intricate history of Kashmir’s rulers and dynasties while offering vivid accounts of political developments, society and governance across different periods. Through rigorous source evaluation and critical inquiry, the work occupies a highly distinctive place in the historical literature of the Indian subcontinent.
The global recognition has drawn widespread praise from prominent regional figures who view it as a monumental cultural triumph. Taking to X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared his excitement over the milestone. "Proud moment for Jammu Kashmir & the nation! Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, Mahabharata & Arthasastra have been inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register," Manoj wrote. He added that the inclusion beautifully celebrates the Union Territory’s rich intellectual heritage.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also warmly congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on this international honour. Omar described the accolade as a vital acknowledgement of the region’s profound historical and cultural legacy. He observed that the treasured manuscript represents an invaluable repository of Kashmir’s ancient traditions and strongly underscored the absolute necessity of safeguarding the region’s documentary heritage for future generations.