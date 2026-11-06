This art exhibition in Hyderabad explores the relationship between nature and cultural heritage

The sacred relationship between nature, spirituality and culture has been meticulously documented over the course of humanity’s existence. Mankind has always worked in harmony with the natural environment, working to be one with the earth. However, that hasn’t been the case in recent memory. As industries grow and technology begins encroaching on every aspect of daily life, humanity’s already precarious relationship with nature hangs in the balance. Therefore, in times like these, the need for remembrance — of mankind’s responsibility to the planet, to bring back balance — is at an all-time high.
Exploring this connection between nature, culture, memory, and spirituality, Echoes of the Wild showcases symbolic animal portraits where invisible threads are interwoven with sacred objects, traditional architecture and motifs.
Aiming to exhibit the invisible threads that connect the natural world to humanity’s collective memory and cultural heritage, artist Jagdeesh Gajula draws inspiration from classical Indian aesthetics while embracing a contemporary visual language.
“Echoes of the Wild explores my relationship with earth, its traditions, memory and spirituality. For me, nature is not something outside us. We are born into it, grow within it and eventually return to it,” he says. “Yet, as our lives become more structured and driven by progress, we often forget that connection,” Jagdeesh adds.
Animal figures including the deer, tiger, blackbuck, elephant, peacock and lion recur in the series, not just as representations of wildlife but as symbols of human qualities. “Through these animals, I explore human emotions and experiences, such as strength, innocence, survival, wisdom, aspiration and belonging. These animals coexist with temple architecture, sacred geometry, cultural objects, childhood references and imagined spaces,” Jagdeesh continues.
With the intention of showcasing continuity — the passing of connections with nature from one generation to the next, Jagdeesh captures this vision with acrylic on canvas, used consistently throughout this series. The elements that appear in the artist’s work are layered. “I use animals as symbolic characters and combine them with Indian cultural references, architectural forms, yantras, toys, paper aeroplanes, pedestals and ornamental elements. These juxtapositions allow me to explore different layers of life,” he explains. “A lion and deer can represent knowledge and innocence; a paper aeroplane can become a metaphor for learning and our journey through life; predator and prey can speak about the natural cycle of survival; while real and toy-like animals connect the past, present and future,” he continues.
Placing realistic animal forms in surreal environments, Jagdeesh allows the viewers to bring their experiences, memories and emotions while interpreting his work. “This body of work is about remembering where we come from while questioning where we are going. My work often asks whether we can move forward without losing that sense of wonder,” Jagdeesh says.
Thematically, inheritance and memory take up space in this series. “My work reflects on what we inherit from nature, family, culture and society, and what we eventually pass to the next generation. I’m interested in that delicate space between preserving something and allowing it to evolve,” the artist concludes.
On view till Nov 7. 11 am to 7 pm. Aalankritha Art Gallery, Madhapur.