This art exhibition in Hyderabad explores the relationship between nature and cultural heritage

The sacred relationship between nature, spirituality and culture has been meticulously documented over the course of humanity’s existence. Mankind has always worked in harmony with the natural environment, working to be one with the earth. However, that hasn’t been the case in recent memory. As industries grow and technology begins encroaching on every aspect of daily life, humanity’s already precarious relationship with nature hangs in the balance. Therefore, in times like these, the need for remembrance — of mankind’s responsibility to the planet, to bring back balance — is at an all-time high.

Exploring this connection between nature, culture, memory, and spirituality, Echoes of the Wild showcases symbolic animal portraits where invisible threads are interwoven with sacred objects, traditional architecture and motifs.

Animal figures recur in the series, not just as representations of wildlife but as symbols of human qualities

Aiming to exhibit the invisible threads that connect the natural world to humanity’s collective memory and cultural heritage, artist Jagdeesh Gajula draws inspiration from classical Indian aesthetics while embracing a contemporary visual language.