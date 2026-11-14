DAG’s annual City as a Museum Kolkata officially opens with an exhibition at the Alipore Museum

Time and again when the people of India have had opinions to express, they have resorted to the use of art- in any form. This forms the basis of DAG’s annual City as a Museum in Kolkata this year. Turning 6, the Festival which turns the whole city into a museum of interactions, conversations, participation until November 22, kicked off with its inaugural exhibition at the Alipore Museum yesterday. While the programs listed on their official website need prior registration, the exhibition is open to all for the next 10 days.

What is Open City?

Art has always been a medium of expression to define, reciprocate to, interact with, and depict societal conditions and it was the major weapon in the hands of the artists to protest, comment, depict, humour and predict. DAG’s curated exhibition Open City, a part of the annual Festival curates the works of artists from 1940s to the 1990s. Reiterating the background of Bengal back then, the city was grappled by post-independence, partition, Naxalite movements, Bangladesh Liberation War, the Bengal Famine, refugee crisis and more. During this period the artists took to their canvas to share the society, its woes and how the people reacted to reclaim their city. The subject of the exhibition is also particularly interesting as one can draw parallels between the past and the present with ongoing protests regarding demands for basic necessities, education, freedom of expression and more. A complete walkthrough of the exhibition also shows that how the demands still remain the same, although the medium of expression and the forms of protest might have changed.