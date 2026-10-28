Bengal Biennale returns on 25 November with 'Banalata', a theme of buried histories and entangled lives

The second edition of the Bengal Biennale will run from 25 November 2026 to 2 January 2027, with the theme Banalata guiding exhibitions across Santiniketan and Kolkata.

The biennale is organised by founder Jeet and Malavika Banerjee. This year's edition is co-curated by Chander Haat, an artist collective and community space in Sarsuna on the fringe of Kolkata, and Ritika Biswas, an independent curator and researcher.

The Biennale will move through a former prison, old houses and a wild park, among other sites. Rather than treating these as mere venues, the organisers say they see them as spaces for ecology, memory and art practice, and state that they trace underground networks of kinship to find poetic strategies for resting, resisting and creating joy.

Banalata takes its name from Jibanananda Das's 1942 Bangla poem Banalata Sen and from the ecology of wild forest-vines (ban-lata). The curators use subterranean worlds, buried histories, entanglement, resistance and collective survival as starting points.

Chander Haat stated in the curatorial note: "We believe that art cannot be fragmented but is a medium to build relationships. Our Banalata emerges from within the entanglement of these relationships – a living space in which we can coexist."

The Curtain Raiser at Alipore Museum Kolkata

At the panel discussion at the Curtain Raiser at Alipore Museum, Kolkata on October 28, Chander Haat member Bhabatosh Sutar recalled sitting in the audience a year ago when the Kolkata chapter of the first Biennale was inaugurated. Four or five years before that, he said, some Chander Haat members had already been discussing how Bengal needed a biennale, so news that one was coming was "an exciting prospect for us at Chander Haat."

Chander Haat is an artist collective housed in a space that facilitates interdisciplinary practice in Sarsuna, on the fringes of Kolkata. It works closely with a peri-urban neighbourhood largely made up of people who migrated from other parts of India or from Bangladesh, and has a long-standing involvement in designing Durga Puja. Working together, Sutar said, is the collective's signature strength.

"One of Chander Haat's greatest strengths, and something we deserve credit for, is our ability to bring many people together and work collectively," he said. "We have learnt and been trained to work with a hundred people in any given situation." He said the collective's practice has always looked beyond the gallery, engaging directly with people, locality and local communities. That approach also led it to Durga Puja, which he said was a deliberate choice, made to give young artists just out of college a platform and a larger audience.