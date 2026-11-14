Emami Art Kolkata opens Arpita Akhanda's solo and Imaginarium 6.0

The exhibition collectively points to the aftermath of Partition, which is further enhanced by elements of personal history, river maps, photographs, memories, and more recorded through paper and jacquard weaving on to her art works. Talking about experimenting with jacquard for the first time, she states, “Jacquard is woven in a machine, so that becomes easier, but it doesn’t take away the fact that the whole preparation to do that weaving takes a lot of labour, time, and conceptualisation of how the weave will finally appear. While paper and textile are different mediums, the process — the warp and weft coming together—remains crucial.

Also, I look at the warp as the past or the personal history and the weft as the present institutional archive that comes together.” Sediments, an interesting installation stems from her intrigue in omission. Speaking about i t , she says, “Sediments i s a n extension of a performance seri es that I have been developing where I invite my friends to come and stamp a certain date on my body and whisper a memory. In exchange, I would whisper one of my own memories back, allowing memories to migrate metaphorically between our bodies. I’m also interested in erasure through addition, where the act of adding something to a space can gradually overwrite or erase what was there before. So the technical arms stamp the same lines throughout the day and, in the process, erase it.”