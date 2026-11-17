Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has courted controversy after performing his hit song Patiala Peg at a concert in Indore, despite a directive from the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) barring four of his songs over allegations of promoting alcohol and violence.
However, it was not just the song that caught public attention. Responding to restrictions on his performance, the singer invoked the words of late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, reciting his celebrated lines, "Hamaare munh se jo nikle vahi sadaqat hai. Hamaare munh me tumhari zubaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yaha ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai (What comes from our mouths is the truth; our mouths do not speak with your words... The soil of this land bears the blood of everyone; India does not belong to anyone's father alone).”
The controversy began ahead of Diljit's November 15 concert in Indore, the concert being a part of his ongoing AURA India Tour. On November 6, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Indore, issued directions to the management of C-21 Mall, where the concert was scheduled to take place, asking it to ensure that four songs from the singer's repertoire were not performed.
The songs named in the directive were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem (also known as Case) and Jatt Fire Karda.
The directions followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, who cited a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had directed the police chiefs of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played, including during live performances. It had observed that such content could affect children of impressionable age.
The complainant had also sought restrictions on Diljit inviting children on stage and wearing faux bullet belts or bandoliers during his performance.
What happened at Diljit's Indore concert?
Despite the restrictions, Diljit performed Patiala Peg at the concert. A fan-made video showing the singer performing the track was subsequently shared on his Instagram Story.
During the show, Diljit also expressed his displeasure over the restrictions, telling the audience, "Ye nahi gaa sakte, wo nahi gaa sakte. Ye nahi kar sakte, wo nahi kar sakte" (You cannot sing this, you cannot sing that. You cannot do this, you cannot do that). He then recited a few lines from Rahat Indori's famous ghazal Agar Khilaaf Hain Hone Do. The singer later shared a video from the performance on X with the caption, "ROKO... TOKO... DHAMKAO... WE DID IT."
Who was Rahat Indori?
Born Rahat Qureshi on January 1, 1950, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Rahat Indori was one of India's most celebrated Urdu poets and lyricists. He adopted the name Rahat Indori as a tribute to the city that remained closely associated with his life and literary career.
Indori's poetry was appreciated for its accessible language, sharp observations and ability to connect with audiences across generations. Apart from his work as a poet, Indori was also an established Hindi film lyricist. He wrote songs for several popular films, including Ghatak, Mission Kashmir, Ishq and Munnabhai MBBS. Indori died on August 11, 2020, at the age of 70, after testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering a cardiac arrest.
Why has Rahat Indori's poetry been controversial?
Indori's poetry often addressed political authority, social divisions, communal harmony, resistance and individual freedom. His verses questioned those who attempted to silence dissent or claim exclusive ownership over the country. This made his writing particularly relevant during periods of political unrest and public demonstrations.
Diljit had previously recited lines from Indori's Agar Khilaaf Hain Hone Do at a December 2024 concert in Indore. He also recited another of Indori's ghazals at the concert. "Mere hujre mein nahin aur kahin par rakh do, aasmaan laaye ho le aao zameen par rakh do (Do not place it in my chamber; put it somewhere else. If you have brought the sky, then bring it down and place it on the earth)," he said. He followed it with a pointed remark directed at the media, saying that people could blame him as much as they wanted and that he was not afraid of being defamed.
What is the current status of the controversy?
As of November 17, the controversy remains unresolved.
The issue has extended beyond Indore. Ahead of Diljit's November 21 concert in Ahmedabad, District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar has reportedly approached the city police commissioner, requesting restrictions on the same songs and the singer's use of bandoliers. The authorities have also raised concerns about children attending the concert.