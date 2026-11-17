The songs named in the directive were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem (also known as Case) and Jatt Fire Karda.

The directions followed a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, who cited a July 22, 2019, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had directed the police chiefs of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played, including during live performances. It had observed that such content could affect children of impressionable age.

The complainant had also sought restrictions on Diljit inviting children on stage and wearing faux bullet belts or bandoliers during his performance.

What happened at Diljit's Indore concert?

Despite the restrictions, Diljit performed Patiala Peg at the concert. A fan-made video showing the singer performing the track was subsequently shared on his Instagram Story.

During the show, Diljit also expressed his displeasure over the restrictions, telling the audience, "Ye nahi gaa sakte, wo nahi gaa sakte. Ye nahi kar sakte, wo nahi kar sakte" (You cannot sing this, you cannot sing that. You cannot do this, you cannot do that). He then recited a few lines from Rahat Indori's famous ghazal Agar Khilaaf Hain Hone Do. The singer later shared a video from the performance on X with the caption, "ROKO... TOKO... DHAMKAO... WE DID IT."

Who was Rahat Indori?

Born Rahat Qureshi on January 1, 1950, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Rahat Indori was one of India's most celebrated Urdu poets and lyricists. He adopted the name Rahat Indori as a tribute to the city that remained closely associated with his life and literary career.