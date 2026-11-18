Imagine you walk into a room full of Italian dishes comprising the quintessential pasta, cheese, meat, pizza including a build your own food station. But here comes the twist, none of these are edible- they are all knitted artworks. What was once seen as a mother’s love to her children or grand-children has now evolved into a global sensation. The idea of knitting, stitching, crocheting has taken the world over and they are instruments into making some fabulous pieces of artworks. Artist Kate Jenkins transforms the gallery space inside Air Contemporary in London to make a unique crochet-land for the visitors; and if you visiting London this winter, this is one place that should feature on your wish-list.
The moment you open the gates to the gallery, it might take you a minute to soak in that you have entered a gallery and not an Italian restaurant. The artist wonderfully transforms the space into Kate’s Knitalian, a fictional world of Italian restaurant. Her creative craftsmanship will make you fall in love with intricate knit pieces- some whole, some comprising several different items held together beautifully. From an antipasti board complete with green olives, bruschetta, meat, mushroom and fish to a tin of mackerel and sardines, to lasagna and a variety of pasta, you would find them all here. Moreover, drawing from the immense popularity of live counters, visitors can actually assemble their own pizza, with each component knitted with care.
Kate takes extreme care to make each piece look realistic and close to reality. She also adds her own wit and humor to them where a tomato is seen knitting itself or the Italian favourite pasta seem to appear like the new emoticon with eyes and mouth giving expression to it. Repeated motifs like tomato slices, broccoli, mushroom, meat, cherries, olive and even glasses of drinks are common sightings during the exhibition.
The exhibition is open to all from 10 am – 5 / 6 pm barring Sundays and Mondays till December 5
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