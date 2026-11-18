Kate takes extreme care to make each piece look realistic and close to reality. She also adds her own wit and humor to them where a tomato is seen knitting itself or the Italian favourite pasta seem to appear like the new emoticon with eyes and mouth giving expression to it. Repeated motifs like tomato slices, broccoli, mushroom, meat, cherries, olive and even glasses of drinks are common sightings during the exhibition.

The exhibition is open to all from 10 am – 5 / 6 pm barring Sundays and Mondays till December 5