The United Kingdom is not new to maritime history. In fact remainders of the same are found in exquisite museums in Liverpool. But sometimes, all you can do is interact through still photographs, found objects and virtual reality. This time, however, the situation is slightly different. You can run around a deck like Captain Jack Sparrow, or try to go on a treasure hunt like Tintin and his friends, aboard the replica of this 17th century ship.

The replica-ship which has already arrived in London and is all ready to welcome you on board is docked at St Katharine Docks. It weighs almost 500 tonnes with a length of 55 metres. It comprises six decks complete with fabulous exhibits, live displays and the crew dressed in period costumes.

Walk through all the six decks and spot the vibrant flag, rotate the Captain’s wheel, look closely at the pirate’s chest and a skeleton, check out the captain’s diary and navigation tools and a lot more in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.