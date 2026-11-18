Many would know that time and again the Tower Bridge of London lifts up to let ships sail through and this time, it has lifted its panes to welcome a very special ship. A replica of the El Galeon Andalucia, a 17th century Spanish Galleon has made its way to London and will be docked for the entire winters. So, if you already making that Christmas plan of yours, then this is one experience that should definitely be on the list. Whether you are a local or visiting for the winter break, spending some time in the heart of maritime history might definitely be a delightful experience.
The United Kingdom is not new to maritime history. In fact remainders of the same are found in exquisite museums in Liverpool. But sometimes, all you can do is interact through still photographs, found objects and virtual reality. This time, however, the situation is slightly different. You can run around a deck like Captain Jack Sparrow, or try to go on a treasure hunt like Tintin and his friends, aboard the replica of this 17th century ship.
The replica-ship which has already arrived in London and is all ready to welcome you on board is docked at St Katharine Docks. It weighs almost 500 tonnes with a length of 55 metres. It comprises six decks complete with fabulous exhibits, live displays and the crew dressed in period costumes.
Walk through all the six decks and spot the vibrant flag, rotate the Captain’s wheel, look closely at the pirate’s chest and a skeleton, check out the captain’s diary and navigation tools and a lot more in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
What are Spanish Galleons?
For the unversed, Spanish galleons were large sailing ships used by the country between 16th and 18th centuries. They were primarily used as transporting vessels for gold, silver, spices and precious goods but they are also known to be well equipped to tackle mid-water pirates and fight battles. A typical galleon had a large wooden hull made from sturdy timber, several masts carrying the sails, multiple decks, large cargo storage areas and raised structures within the ships. They were made to travel long distance across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. However, by the end of 18th century maritime progress hit the society and developments started making galleons obsolete. But maritime archaeological remains of lost galleons underwater make way for good research and preservation purpose. And now with the people being able to experience a replica galleon, it just feels like turning back a page from history books.
How to make the maximum of this experience?
Head over to St Katharine’s Docks till January 10, 2027 for this wonderful experience. This is a ticketed visit and you can procure tickets online or on ground for 15 pounds per adult / 7 pounds for children and free for those below 5 years.
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