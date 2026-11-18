Museum records indicate the remains were often confiscated during punitive British military expeditions rather than freely given. For decades, the museum displayed several of the skulls under a colonial framing of Naga headhunting trophies. Naga researchers and elders challenged this portrayal, emphasising that Naga communities revered and cared for the remains of their own dead.

In 2020, as part of an ethical and decolonisation review, the Pitt Rivers Museum removed all human remains from public display. This prompted a community-led dialogue facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation and its research team, Recover, Restore and Decolonise. A Naga delegation visited Oxford, paid homage to the ancestors with traditional shawls and issued a unanimous intertribal declaration formally requesting their return last year.