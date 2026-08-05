Have you been to Khonoma, India’s first Green Village in Nagaland?

Just 20 kilometres west of Kohima, Khonoma offers an experience where history, conservation and culture come together against the backdrop of the Naga Hills. Officially recognised as India's first Green Village in 2005, this Angami settlement has evolved from a warrior village into one of the country's finest examples of community-led eco-tourism. Stone-paved streets, centuries-old traditions and terraced fields make it an ideal destination for travellers looking to experience a quieter side of Nagaland.
A walk through Khonoma begins with its historic gateways, known locally as khurü. These stone fortifications stand as reminders of the village's resistance during the Anglo-Naga conflicts, particularly the Siege of Khonoma in 1879, when Angami warriors defended their homeland against British forces. Beyond the gateways, the village is divided into three traditional clan neighbourhoods, each with its own morung or community hall and open stone platforms where elders continue to gather for discussions and community meetings. The village's architecture, with traditional timber houses and carefully laid stone pathways, preserves much of its original character.
Khonoma's greatest achievement, however, lies in its commitment to conservation. During the 1990s, village leaders recognised the rapid decline of local wildlife caused by hunting and unsustainable forest use. In response, the community voluntarily banned hunting and commercial logging before establishing the 20 sq km Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary in 1998. Today, the protected forest supports a rich diversity of flora and fauna and has become an important refuge for the endangered Blyth's tragopan, Nagaland's state bird, along with numerous orchids, butterflies and native wildlife.
The landscape surrounding the village is equally rewarding. Stone-lined rice terraces cascade down the hillsides, creating one of Nagaland's most distinctive rural landscapes. Fed by mountain streams, these terraced fields remain productive through traditional farming practices that have been sustained for generations. One of the region's most remarkable agricultural techniques is the use of alder trees, which naturally enrich the soil with nitrogen, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers and supporting sustainable cultivation. Visitors staying in local homestays often have the opportunity to enjoy meals prepared using fresh, locally grown produce.
The best way to experience Khonoma is on foot. Heritage walks through the village, guided birdwatching treks into the sanctuary and conversations with local residents offer insights that go beyond sightseeing. Hiring a village youth guide not only enriches the experience but also supports community tourism initiatives. Reaching Khonoma is straightforward, with the village located about an hour's drive from Kohima. Indian travellers require an Inner Line Permit to enter Nagaland, while foreign visitors must complete the required registration formalities on arrival in the state.