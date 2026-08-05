Have you been to Khonoma, India’s first Green Village in Nagaland?

The landscape surrounding the village is equally rewarding. Stone-lined rice terraces cascade down the hillsides, creating one of Nagaland's most distinctive rural landscapes. Fed by mountain streams, these terraced fields remain productive through traditional farming practices that have been sustained for generations. One of the region's most remarkable agricultural techniques is the use of alder trees, which naturally enrich the soil with nitrogen, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers and supporting sustainable cultivation. Visitors staying in local homestays often have the opportunity to enjoy meals prepared using fresh, locally grown produce.

The best way to experience Khonoma is on foot. Heritage walks through the village, guided birdwatching treks into the sanctuary and conversations with local residents offer insights that go beyond sightseeing. Hiring a village youth guide not only enriches the experience but also supports community tourism initiatives. Reaching Khonoma is straightforward, with the village located about an hour's drive from Kohima. Indian travellers require an Inner Line Permit to enter Nagaland, while foreign visitors must complete the required registration formalities on arrival in the state.