If you fancy untouched wilderness, head to Anini in Arunachal Pradesh

If your idea of an unforgettable journey involves swapping busy hill stations for untouched wilderness, few places in India are as rewarding as Anini. Tucked away in the remote Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, this little-known destination offers an experience that feels closer to an expedition rather than a conventional holiday.
Surrounded by towering mountains, dense pine forests and glacial rivers, Anini remains one of the country’s least explored Himalayan regions, making it ideal for travellers who value pristine landscapes over tourist attractions.
The journey itself sets the tone for the adventure. Most travellers begin by flying into Dibrugarh in Assam before driving to Roing, the gateway to the Dibang Valley. From here, the route climbs over the scenic Mayodia Pass, which often receives snowfall during winter, before descending into one of India’s most isolated districts — Dibang Valley. The winding mountain roads demand patience and careful planning, particularly during adverse weather, but the dramatic scenery along the way makes every mile worthwhile.
Once you arrive, it becomes evident why Anini has earned a reputation among seasoned explorers. Rolling green valleys covered with pine forests stretch towards snow-capped Himalayan peaks while the crystal-clear Dri and Mathun rivers cut through the landscape with remarkable force. During the cooler months, low clouds drift through the mountains, creating ever-changing views that feel worlds away from the bustling cities of mainland India.
One of the region’s greatest draws is the Seven Lakes Trek, an increasingly sought-after route among experienced trekkers. The multi-day trek climbs to elevations above 4,000 metres, leading hikers through alpine meadows, high mountain passes and a chain of seven glacial lakes hidden deep within the Himalayas. The trek is physically demanding and best suited to those with prior high-altitude trekking experience, but the remote setting and spectacular mountain scenery have helped establish it as one of the country’s finest offbeat trekking experiences.
Travellers looking for a slower pace can spend their days exploring the Dri and Mathun valleys. Short excursions reveal landscapes that remain largely untouched by tourism. Chigu Camp, set beside the river and framed by towering mountains, offers a peaceful base for camping and photography, while Acheso Village provides a glimpse into the life of one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most remote settlements. With limited infrastructure and few visitors, these areas retain a sense of tranquillity that is becoming increasingly rare in popular mountain destinations.
Anini is also the homeland of the Idu Mishmi community, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribes. Their traditional way of life remains closely connected to the forests and mountains that surround them. Visitors have the opportunity to learn about their distinctive customs, animistic beliefs, traditional stilt houses and rich cultural heritage through respectful interactions with local communities. Community-run homestays also provide an opportunity to experience local hospitality while contributing directly to the region’s economy. Accommodation throughout Anini is intentionally simple. Rather than luxury resorts, visitors can expect locally run homestays, guesthouses and government circuit houses that prioritise comfort over extravagance.
The limited tourism infrastructure is part of the destination’s appeal, allowing the landscape and local culture to remain the focus of the journey. Travellers should also prepare for limited connectivity. Mobile networks are intermittent and internet access can be unreliable across much of the district. While this may require some planning, many visitors find that the lack of constant digital access becomes an unexpected highlight, encouraging them to fully immerse themselves in the surrounding wilderness.
Careful preparation is essential before visiting. As Arunachal Pradesh is a protected border state, Indian citizens must obtain an Inner Line Permit before entering, while foreign nationals require a Protected Area Permit in accordance with government regulations. The best time to visit is between October and April, when clear skies, pleasant daytime temperatures and good visibility showcase the valley at its finest. Although Anini requires considerably more effort to reach than many Himalayan destinations, those willing to undertake the journey are rewarded with one of India’s last truly untouched mountain frontiers.