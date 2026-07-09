If you fancy untouched wilderness, head to Anini in Arunachal Pradesh

Surrounded by towering mountains, dense pine forests and glacial rivers, Anini remains one of the country’s least explored Himalayan regions, making it ideal for travellers who value pristine landscapes over tourist attractions.

The journey itself sets the tone for the adventure. Most travellers begin by flying into Dibrugarh in Assam before driving to Roing, the gateway to the Dibang Valley. From here, the route climbs over the scenic Mayodia Pass, which often receives snowfall during winter, before descending into one of India’s most isolated districts — Dibang Valley. The winding mountain roads demand patience and careful planning, particularly during adverse weather, but the dramatic scenery along the way makes every mile worthwhile.