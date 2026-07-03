The ultimate traveler’s guide to Nainital’s hidden spots, scenic walks, and peaceful ridge views

Nainital has a lot of hidden corners once you look past Naini Lake and the usual lake-hopping circuits. If you love striking viewpoints, quiet forest paths and waterfalls, there is a completely different side of the region to explore. When it comes to the absolute heart and soul of Nainital’s classic sightseeing, three attractions stand out above all others as the most famous, must-visit landmarks in the town centre.
The iconic Naina Devi Temple, quietly resting on the northern edge of the lake, serves as the spiritual anchor of the entire valley and gives the town its very name. Right above the bustling streets, the thrilling aerial Ropeway glides effortlessly up to Snow View Point, offering travellers the quintessential, postcard-perfect vista of the massive Himalayan peaks.
Meanwhile, perched dramatically on the steep slopes of Sher Ka Danda hill, the Pt Govind Ballabh Pant High Altitude Zoo remains a premier crowd-pleaser, globally recognised for its unique wildlife habitat. Together, this trio forms the definitive tourist core that no traveller should miss before venturing into the surrounding wilderness.
Naina Peak (China Peak): At an altitude of 2,615 meters, this is the highest peak in Nainital. The six km trek to the top takes you through dense forests of oak, pine and rhododendron. Once you reach the summit, you are rewarded with an uninterrupted view of the snow-capped Himalayas, stretching all the way to the Tibet border.
Eco Cave Gardens: Located in Sukhatal (about 1 km from the Mall Road), this is a unique network of interconnected natural rocky caves. You can explore different caves named after animals (like Tiger Cave, Panther Cave and Bat Cave). Some chambers require you to crawl or squeeze through, making it a fun, slightly adventurous walk.
Kilbury Bird Sanctuary: Located about 15 km away, this is an absolute paradise if you enjoy nature walks. Kilbury is tucked inside a dense oak and pine forest, home to over 250 species of migratory and resident birds. The drive itself is beautiful and you can spend hours walking along the isolated jungle trails.
Tiffin Top (Dorothy’s Seat): Located on Ayarpatta Hill, this spot offers a sweeping 360 degree view of Nainital town and the surrounding Kumaon hills. It is named after an English artist, Dorothy Kellet, whose husband built a stone seat here in her memory. You can reach it via a scenic 4 km uphill trek or by hiring a pony from the town.
Heritage mountain palace: Tucked away on the tranquil, pine-scented Ayarpatta slopes, The Naini Retreat by Leisure Hotels seamlessly blends the historic opulence of a Maharaja’s summer palace with the warmth of a cozy mountain hideaway.
Originally the stately residence of the Maharaja of Pilibhit, this heritage property allows you to step back into an era of regal elegance — especially within its exclusive Maharaja Wing — while providing spectacular, sweeping vistas of Naini Lake from its outdoor deck. Beyond its aristocratic charm and panoramic lake views, the resort treats travellers to an immersive Kumaoni cultural experience, complete with traditional evening performances on the terrace and curated local culinary delights.
Because the property is purposefully spread across acres of undisturbed forest land, it serves as an active eco-luxury sanctuary. Walking along its quiet, hydrangea-filled paths offers an intimate, up-close look at the rich local biodiversity and a dense canopy of ancient oaks that attract a fascinating variety of migratory and resident birds. Dining options include Gurney House, their primary multi-cuisine restaurant that serves authentic Kumaoni regional specialities; and The Walnut Café under the pine canopy, perfect for an evening coffee.