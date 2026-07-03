The ultimate traveler’s guide to Nainital’s hidden spots, scenic walks, and peaceful ridge views

The iconic Naina Devi Temple, quietly resting on the northern edge of the lake, serves as the spiritual anchor of the entire valley and gives the town its very name. Right above the bustling streets, the thrilling aerial Ropeway glides effortlessly up to Snow View Point, offering travellers the quintessential, postcard-perfect vista of the massive Himalayan peaks.

Meanwhile, perched dramatically on the steep slopes of Sher Ka Danda hill, the Pt Govind Ballabh Pant High Altitude Zoo remains a premier crowd-pleaser, globally recognised for its unique wildlife habitat. Together, this trio forms the definitive tourist core that no traveller should miss before venturing into the surrounding wilderness.