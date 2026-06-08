Tons Valley: Uttarakhand’s new adventure destination

The valley takes its name from the Tons River, the largest tributary of the Yamuna. Remarkably, the Tons carries a greater volume of water than the Yamuna itself before the two rivers meet at Kalsi near Dehradun. Flowing through a landscape of towering pine, deodar and oak forests, the river has shaped both the region’s dramatic terrain and its growing reputation among adventure enthusiasts.

Yet the appeal of the Tons Valley extends far beyond its natural beauty. The upper reaches of the valley are home to the Jaunsari people, whose traditions and customs differ markedly from those of Uttarakhand’s Garhwali and Kumaoni communities. Their cultural identity is closely tied to local legends and interpretations of the Mahabharata, giving the region a character unlike anywhere else in India.