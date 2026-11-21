Every time the festive season comes, fashion changes with motifs of the gods and goddesses on your wardrobe. Or if you visit Santiniketan or Bishnupur, you would notice beautiful terracotta sculptures of the goddess with her companions, which are an intricate part of the local craftsmanship. Over time, festivals and their motifs have found a pertinent space in material through evolving image, craft, and renewed interpretation. Trace Gallery’s ongoing group exhibition Between Myth & Matter features the works of six artists and explores this shifting relationship between the sacred and the material.
Anissa Sonthalia, founder-curator, says, “Growing up in Kolkata, Durga Puja has always been intrinsic to how I understand the city and its cultural identity. As one of the world’s greatest public art festivals, it brings together extraordinary artisans who transform the city through art, architecture, and storytelling every year. With Trace, I wanted to bring this ecosystem into closer dialogue with contemporary artists and institutions. Between Myth & Matter brings together three spaces often seen separately: the museum, the pandal and the commercial gallery. It feels especially meaningful to present the show when the atmosphere of Kolkata shifts and the sacred enters our everyday spaces.”
Seema Kohli’s vibrant sculptural paintings invoke the Durga and the Kamdhenu. What might seem like a canvas actually has Shiva- Parvati and Durga sculptures protruding from it, making the work layered and figurative.
Anirban Das’s visuals of Durga and Ravana vadh from the Ramayana on framed metal cuts bring to life captivating visuals from prominent Indian mythology.
Every time the festive season is about to begin, people start humming pujo pujo gondho, and the social media feed is incomplete without photographs of the vast white kashpool landscape. These organic identities are often difficult to put into words but are the season’s integral part. Artist Manmita Ray transforms these forms and emotions into visual metaphors on her canvases. Her works are symbolic of trees, plants, and animals intertwining and depicting the co-existence of nature in the world of festivities.
Precision, intricate details, mythological influence and ink define the works of Samik De, on canvas and in sculpture. His colour palette changes from black and white with red detailing on the canvas to earthy tones like browns, blues and greens on the sculptures.
Kanika Gupta’s depiction of the hydrochrome-plated Vaanar Sena kicks off a dialogue between familiar figures and contemporary visual context.
She Kantha upholds kantha-stitch hand embroidery, a popular craft of Bengal on batik textiles, and draws attention to the labour behind the process rather than the imagery itself.
Between Myth & Matter is on display till November 28.
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