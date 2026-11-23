A series of prints called Everything is Still Damp is yet another series to look out for. She explains the process, “While shooting the film, I was taking photographs of the offerings on the graves. But I didn’t want to reproduce them as photos. So, I created silk screen prints on sandpaper. Every time the printing block touches the sandpaper, it gets damaged, because the sandpaper is corrosive. The more you print, the more you lose. It deals with the pull between memory and forgetting, between affection and its afterlife.”

Salt Moon is thus a story of hope, resilience, memory, and returning for the Salt preserves, and the moon comes back in cycle, does it not?

Salt Moon is on display till January 12, 2027