Artist Pallavi Paul’s practice explores catastrophe not just as an unfortunate event but as what comes after. Through her multi-disciplinary works, she looks at photography, film, printmaking, installation, and drawing and finds meaning in the process of the aftermath—starting from building new kinship to revisiting memories, dealing with loss, and ways of living in a world with emotions and fractures that cannot be undone. Her latest works are on display under the title Salt Moon at Experimenter, Hindustan Road.
To understand the exhibition, one has to first patiently imbibe the very feeling the artist evokes through her works. This can be done by watching the 63-minute movie called How Love Moves (2025), shot at the Delhi Gate Cemetery, where the gatekeeper and his fellow attendants tend to the graves of those who lost their lives during the pandemic and political violence. In the cemetery, what emerges is the ecology of interdependence drawing from care and tenderness, refuge for animals and the homeless, and above all, the hope of surviving in the world even though a part of one’s life is lost forever.
The conversation carries on through brass textworks as part of the Constellation series. Pallavi mentions, “In my practice, language and poetry are very important, not just for what it means but how they orient us in life, towards the world and towards ourselves. For me, words are also like star maps. Words are very real, but they can also be very abstract. But here I was interested in the materiality of the words and language.”
A series of prints called Everything is Still Damp is yet another series to look out for. She explains the process, “While shooting the film, I was taking photographs of the offerings on the graves. But I didn’t want to reproduce them as photos. So, I created silk screen prints on sandpaper. Every time the printing block touches the sandpaper, it gets damaged, because the sandpaper is corrosive. The more you print, the more you lose. It deals with the pull between memory and forgetting, between affection and its afterlife.”
Salt Moon is thus a story of hope, resilience, memory, and returning for the Salt preserves, and the moon comes back in cycle, does it not?
Salt Moon is on display till January 12, 2027
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