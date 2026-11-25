One of the most iconic works that need to be experienced is a two-six-fold screen painting by Kampo Arai. It is said that Tagore was mighty impressed by an Opera that he saw based on a Japanese folktale about a blind beggar monk. As a tribute to his liking Arai developed a screen painting drawing from his master- Shimomura Kanzan. Thus, the work was a tribute to both Tagore and Arai’s own teacher.

Two other crucial exhibits in the Japanese gallery include an almost intact full length narrative scroll on war along with Noh masks placed right above. While these masks may seem to be meaningless without context, on closer look one realizes the dialogue formed between the scroll and the masks.

As curator Somik Nandy Majumder mentions, “ a lot of us are asking the criteria for the curation. We did not want to clutter the walls, yet bring in interactions among the Santiniketan artists and artists from China and Japan. Also, within the works we wanted to create a dialogue between space and time.”