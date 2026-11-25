After waiting for a year and a half, the second edition of the Bengal Biennale finally kicked off in Santiniketan. The theme this year comes from Jibanananda Das’ famous poem Banalata. Organised by Gameplan Foundation and co-curated by Ritika Biswas and Chaander Haat, the Biennale is all set to capture audience’s attention and start dialogues between art lovers, artists, critics and more in both Santiniketan and Kolkata. With a series of events, the first leg of the Biennale finally kicked off and if you are in Santiniketan, here’s where you should be.
Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati Campus
Resonating with the theme of the year, Banalata, the inauguration took place at Chaatal, within the Kala Bhavana campus. An august gathering of artists – seasoned and emerging, art curators, gallerists, and art lovers witnessed the opening of the Biennale with a musical prelude from the students of Sangeet Bhavan, followed by the formal inauguration and a panel discussion on the theme itself.
Vice Chancellor, Visva Bharati, Prabir Kumar Ghosh, mentions, “The Kala Bhavan has a history of over 100 years of art practice and art pedagogy. Its twin centre Silpa Sadan, enriched Santiniketan and contributed to the history of post-colonial art and craft tradition of India. It has been instrumental in redefining modernism in Indian arts particularly the concept, medium, and technology while giving equal attention to India’s cultural heritage and history.”
Bhabatosh Sutar co-curator, stated that,”With over 100+ artists and 61+ projects between Kolkata and Santiniketan, the biennale is instrumental in bringing people together in one place- people ranging from internationally acclaimed artists to emerging ones who never got a big platform to showcase their work.”
Jeet Banerjee emphasized on the fact that the Biennale is happening in, “historic places. It’s a priviledge to turn our heads and see the works of some of the legendary artists like Ramkinkar Baij, Somnath Hore and Jogen Chowdhury among others.”
The inauguration was followed by a panel discussion on Banalata | Entangled with Supriya Chaudhuri, KS Radhakrishnan, Willem De Rooij, Tejal Shah and Anshuman Das Gupta presided by Ritika, co-curator of the Biennale.
Nandan Hall, Kala Bhavan
Before delving into the exhibition, it is important to recollect that founder, poet, painter, writer and a man of many talents Rabindranath Tagore can be considered as one of the first icons to promote International Exchange of ideas in literature and arts. Not only did he visit other Nations, but also invited teachers, scholars, painters, writers from other places to visit and teach in Santiniketan.
Stemming from this idea comes the exhibition Winds from the East pulling artworks by Chinese and Japanese artists from the collections of Kala Bhavana Museum. Master painters like Yokoyama Taikan, Hishida Shunso, Okakura Kakuzo, Kampo Arai and Shokin Katsuta arrived from Japan while Xu Beihong, Chang Xiufeng, You Yun-shan and others came from China. On display are handmade master copies from the paintings by the foreign masters alongside responses by Indian icons like Benode Behari Mukherjee and Nandalal Bose, along with some contemporary works.
One of the most iconic works that need to be experienced is a two-six-fold screen painting by Kampo Arai. It is said that Tagore was mighty impressed by an Opera that he saw based on a Japanese folktale about a blind beggar monk. As a tribute to his liking Arai developed a screen painting drawing from his master- Shimomura Kanzan. Thus, the work was a tribute to both Tagore and Arai’s own teacher.
Two other crucial exhibits in the Japanese gallery include an almost intact full length narrative scroll on war along with Noh masks placed right above. While these masks may seem to be meaningless without context, on closer look one realizes the dialogue formed between the scroll and the masks.
As curator Somik Nandy Majumder mentions, “ a lot of us are asking the criteria for the curation. We did not want to clutter the walls, yet bring in interactions among the Santiniketan artists and artists from China and Japan. Also, within the works we wanted to create a dialogue between space and time.”
Contemporary artist Shoji Yamasaki’s Littered MVMNTS is an interesting video series of movement choreography influenced by the way litter/trash behaves. Imagine seeing a packet of chips lying in front of you, torn, battered and slightly moving with the wind blowing by. Now place Yamasaki in a similar costume right beside the torn litter packet where the artiste mimics the movements of the packet. An unusual yet deeply moving performance installation it brings us to re-think our co-existence with trash and how the forests are also a dump yard for the same.While this seems to add a comic respite to the exhibition, in essence it is deeply thought provoking.
Santiniketan Society of Visual Art & Design (SSVAD)
One of the greatest shocks the art world recently felt was the demise of master artist Jogen Chowdhury. While an exhibition called Uneasy Beings was already under development, his demise brought certain new curatorial additions to it. Slightly departing from his usual style of art, the works on display have lone figures – human and non-human – who each have a gaze of their own. One of the centerpieces is a painting of a woman holding a skull, which serves as a reminder of the famous scene from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The woman in the painting has a side gaze which can be slightly unnerving. The painting is both beautiful and one that points towards the pursuit of materiality and the acceptance of the body turning into a skull one day. Interspersing with these darker moments are also some photographs from Jogen Chowdhury’s days at the SSVAD which point out to lighter moments and serve as a reminder of his support to the art community, especially the emerging artists.
A second exhibition at the venue is titled Raktakarabi and Banalata Sen by Jayasri Burman. For those who know of the artist's work, the vibrancy in her colour palette and the large canvases that are made of intricate nuances, it would be a chance of a lifetime to see some of them on display…and if you are lucky get a walkthrough by the artist herself.
Her first work on Japanese Shikisi board with pen and ink draws from Tagore’s play Raktakarabi or Red Oleanders. A play which talks about the power of innocence and the defeat of the mighty, finds an apt response in the painting which depicts the lead characters – Nandini and Raja. She picks up from there and creates three canvases that again place the lead characters, but in the context of a theatre stage where the Raja is a symbol of darkness while Nandini, dressed in green and blue – the attire of nature- embodies shakti in herself.
Another canvas placed right across the room is a response to Banalata. The artist paints the canvas bringing in even the smallest details from the mountains to the sea till one reunites with the person they love. Banalata is also a question on the so-far absence of the other and whether being absent really means not being present?
The opening of Santiniketan venues on the first day concluded with a beautiful reading of Raktakarabi by seasoned actors Sohini Sengupta and Anirban Chakrabarti followed by a rare recital of ragas by Pandit Budhadditya Mukherjee. However the Santiniketan leg of the event is far from over as more exhibitions open tomorrow.
All exhibitions are on display till January 2. 2027
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.