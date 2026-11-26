Located in the historic Arsenale, the India Pavilion was commissioned by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), under the Ministry of Culture, with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) acting as the executing agency.

Reacting to the honour, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, said the award reflected the appreciation and response of visitors from across the world. He also highlighted how the pavilion sought to present India's cultural ethos through artistic explorations of memory, ecology and a sense of belonging.

"This honour is deeply gratifying because it comes directly from the hearts and voices of visitors from across the world. 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home' was envisioned to share how deeply memory, ecology, and rootedness shape the Indian artistic consciousness. As the executing agency, IGNCA is proud to have helped bring these diverse regional narratives to Venice, proving once again that India's timeless civilisational sensibility speaks a universal language," Joshi said.