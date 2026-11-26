India has won the Visitors’ Lion for Best National Participation at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia (Biennale Arte 2026) for its pavilion, titled Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home. The recognition marks a significant achievement for Indian contemporary art on the international stage.
La Biennale di Venezia announced the winners on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the six-month exhibition, which was held from May 9 to November 22. The inaugural Visitors’ Lions were awarded through public voting, with ballots cast by ticket-holding visitors who explored both the Giardini and the Arsenale, the Biennale’s two principal venues.
Located in the historic Arsenale, the India Pavilion was commissioned by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), under the Ministry of Culture, with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) acting as the executing agency.
Reacting to the honour, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, said the award reflected the appreciation and response of visitors from across the world. He also highlighted how the pavilion sought to present India's cultural ethos through artistic explorations of memory, ecology and a sense of belonging.
"This honour is deeply gratifying because it comes directly from the hearts and voices of visitors from across the world. 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home' was envisioned to share how deeply memory, ecology, and rootedness shape the Indian artistic consciousness. As the executing agency, IGNCA is proud to have helped bring these diverse regional narratives to Venice, proving once again that India's timeless civilisational sensibility speaks a universal language," Joshi said.
Curated by Amin Jaffer, the award-winning pavilion featured works by five contemporary Indian artists — Alwar Balasubramaniam, Sumakshi Singh, Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif and Skarma Sonam Tashi.
Bringing together diverse artistic perspectives, the presentation examined themes of memory, migration, materiality and the emotional significance of home. Drawing inspiration from landscapes and cultural experiences spanning Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, the artists explored the ways in which geography, ecology and personal histories shape one's sense of belonging.
India was not the only recipient of the inaugural Visitors’ Lions. American artist Nick Cave was named the winner in the Best Participant category for his presentation, In Minor Keys, curated by the late Koyo Kouoh.
The awards were determined entirely through public voting, with only visitors who had explored both the Giardini and the Arsenale eligible to cast their ballots. The recognition offered an opportunity for international audiences to directly acknowledge the national pavilions and individual artists that resonated with them during the Biennale's six-month run.
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