From mass politics to art mobilization: Why is Jantar Mantar the apt venue for the India Biennale 2026-2027?

The nature of Art is changing. It is no longer restricted to the walls of a lighted gallery, instead it breaks through the walls and enters public spaces where it can freely incite response, deepen perspectives, and keep viewers coming over to engage with it. And with changing nature, the spaces for displaying art are also growing bigger. This time around the curators have proposed Jantar Mantar as the prime venue for the India Biennale (India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2026), organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, which will run in Delhi from December 4, 2026 to March 21, 2027.
Jantar Mantar, of late, has expanded its horizon from being just a historical observatory of tourism importance. It has become the site for an India that is rapidly changing and fighting for the growth of Democracy, But that apart, its inherent architecture comprising open air spaces, geometric builds, walkways etc are all individual spaces for art installations and performances.
There are several reasons due to which the Jantar Mantar is being considered as aprime venue. While the official website has not yet listed the same, reports are that it is being looked at as one of the prime venues and the website is expected to make updates soon. Moreover, there has been no clear explanation given as to why Jantar Mantar is the most sought after venue. Hence, one can speculate and move ahead with the fact that the architectural build of the place suits the philosophy of the Biennale.
First and foremost, it is centrally located and can be easily accessed via private and public transport routes. Second, its open-air space makes it an out of the box venue where participants can work on site-specific work built within the constraints of Jantar Mantar. The space can imbibe within itself large scale sculptures, light installations, sound art, astronomy inspired art, architecture and design showcases, digital and interactive art and more. These are just speculations of what may transpire in terms of the showcases inside the space. Third, the monument itself is rich in history and cultural significance which can start a dialogue between the past and changing future.
However, there is also a flip side of the coin where organisers and artists will have to be mindful of the heritage rank of the monument and must make sure that installations must not damage the space in any way. Moreover, with the capacity to host thousands of people, effective crowd management must be put in place to avoid any unwanted situations. Special permissions may be required to install technical equipment, and organizers should be mindful of the space and respect its restrictions.
The India Biennale runs for 108 days during this edition and will bring together art, architecture, design and cultural programming across multiple venues in Delhi. The first edition started in 2023 with Red Fort as a prime venue and it has only expanded since then. This year, it is expected to be hosted in venues like the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Lodhi Garden, Hauz Khas, Agrasen ki Baoli, National Museum, National Gallery of Modern Art, Lalit Kala Akademi and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. This edition runs by the theme Tat Tvam Asi which can be translated as You Are That. It wants the audience to reconnect with oneself , other people and the surroundings. It seeks to create a dialogue between inherited traditions and contemporary art expressions.