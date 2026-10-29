From mass politics to art mobilization: Why is Jantar Mantar the apt venue for the India Biennale 2026-2027?

There are several reasons due to which the Jantar Mantar is being considered as aprime venue. While the official website has not yet listed the same, reports are that it is being looked at as one of the prime venues and the website is expected to make updates soon. Moreover, there has been no clear explanation given as to why Jantar Mantar is the most sought after venue. Hence, one can speculate and move ahead with the fact that the architectural build of the place suits the philosophy of the Biennale.

First and foremost, it is centrally located and can be easily accessed via private and public transport routes. Second, its open-air space makes it an out of the box venue where participants can work on site-specific work built within the constraints of Jantar Mantar. The space can imbibe within itself large scale sculptures, light installations, sound art, astronomy inspired art, architecture and design showcases, digital and interactive art and more. These are just speculations of what may transpire in terms of the showcases inside the space. Third, the monument itself is rich in history and cultural significance which can start a dialogue between the past and changing future.

However, there is also a flip side of the coin where organisers and artists will have to be mindful of the heritage rank of the monument and must make sure that installations must not damage the space in any way. Moreover, with the capacity to host thousands of people, effective crowd management must be put in place to avoid any unwanted situations. Special permissions may be required to install technical equipment, and organizers should be mindful of the space and respect its restrictions.