As the Opposition Party and Cockroach Janta Party gather around at the Jantar Mantar today, here’s looking back at how this historical sundial became a prominent protest ground in the Capital city.
The Jantar Mantar was founded by the ruler of Amber, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1724 and is part of a planned set of public astronomical instruments also placed in Jaipur and Varanasi. Initially built to observe celestial movements, make astronomical calculations, determine time, and study calendars, the Jantar Mantar of late has become a booming point of youth protests re-writing the present and future of the country. For years the site has played a double role: that of a popular tourist spot with huge stone masonry astronomical instruments like Samrat Yantra, Ram Yantra, Misra Yantra etc; and a site that has often provided shelter to those attempting to have their voice heard in the largest democracy.
1993: The year it remained no longer a tourist spot
Something in the air changed in 1993 when the first protest at Jantar Mantar was recorded. With more and more individuals joining the mass protest, the need of a bigger venue and closer to the seat of authority was needed. That is why the shift to Jantar Mantar from the Boat Club. The first recorded mass protest was led by Ashish Sood, the then president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, along with other activists who were protesting against the central government and its anti-student policies.
Post the 1993 student’s protests, other major protests started making its Jantar Mantar its venue since 2011. Anna Hazare demanded a strong Lokpal law in 2011 where protestors like Arvind Kejriwal were seen. And this later gave rise to the Aam Admi Party. In 2012, following the gruesome gang rape case of Nirbhaya, mass demonstrations were held for changing sexual violence laws and inviting a more safer society for women. February 2014 saw protests for the justice of Arunachal Pradesh student Nido Tania and consolidated safety against racial discrimination for individuals from the North East.
The farmer’s protest touched the lives of every individual in 2017, given that it is a common saying that true India lies in the villages and farming lands. In December 2019 the withdrawal of the Citizen Amendment Act also saw mass gatherings while 2023 saw wrestlers like Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat demanding actions over allegations against the wrestling federation chief. The year 2026 already saw a phase of the students protest go by with Sonam Wangchuk entering an almost two-week hunger strike.
Why is Jantar Mantar a suitable venue for mass gathering?
One might wonder that why Jantar Mantar. Given that the protests are happening in the Capital city, they could have happened anywhere. But there are a few reasons why this particular site has been chosen time and again. First, it is close to the Parliament and government offices. Most of these protests happen because the common people want to voice their demands to the ruling authorities. Thus, they choose a spot near their working offices so there is a visual impact of their protests too. Second, given that the site occupies a large space, it is convenient for people to gather and voice their opinions. Third, the venue is easily accessible in general unless other rules apply. Fourth, Jantar Mantar’s own popularity and its proximity to the Parliament gives these protests national visibility. Fifth, it is a well-known spot. For over 30 years the place has been the epicenter of protests and thus, people quickly think of gathering here rather than any other place.
It is however interesting to note that time and again the authorities have put restrictions on mass gatherings at Jantar Mantar. While in 2017 they were restricted citing noise pollution in 2018 there was a blanket ban on protests in the area. However as of today, there is neither a complete ban nor an unrestricted protest permit making the status of mass gatherings in Jantar Mantar, somewhere between convenient and a menace.
What are the Cockroach Janta Party and Opposition Party Protests all about?
For the unversed, the Cockroach Janta Party was a the central part of students rights movements that started in May and now along with the Opposition Party, they are standing for a revision of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge and Derek o’ Brian are names that are said to be involved with the ongoing protests. October 10 is a significant date in the timeline of this protest as news of planned restrictions on the demonstrations is doing the rounds. Trains have been cancelled, police and paramilitary have been deployed, and inland transportation and mobile connection has been suspended around the designated area.
Thus, it is interesting to note how the site of astronomical science which itself struggled to make its place in academics, has now become the site of protests and hardships which are aimed at making India heard. A heritage site is now the guardian and protector of those who are scripting a new history.