Jantar Mantar: From the seat of astronomy to the guardian of India’s tomorrow

1993: The year it remained no longer a tourist spot

Something in the air changed in 1993 when the first protest at Jantar Mantar was recorded. With more and more individuals joining the mass protest, the need of a bigger venue and closer to the seat of authority was needed. That is why the shift to Jantar Mantar from the Boat Club. The first recorded mass protest was led by Ashish Sood, the then president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, along with other activists who were protesting against the central government and its anti-student policies.

Post the 1993 student’s protests, other major protests started making its Jantar Mantar its venue since 2011. Anna Hazare demanded a strong Lokpal law in 2011 where protestors like Arvind Kejriwal were seen. And this later gave rise to the Aam Admi Party. In 2012, following the gruesome gang rape case of Nirbhaya, mass demonstrations were held for changing sexual violence laws and inviting a more safer society for women. February 2014 saw protests for the justice of Arunachal Pradesh student Nido Tania and consolidated safety against racial discrimination for individuals from the North East.

The farmer’s protest touched the lives of every individual in 2017, given that it is a common saying that true India lies in the villages and farming lands. In December 2019 the withdrawal of the Citizen Amendment Act also saw mass gatherings while 2023 saw wrestlers like Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat demanding actions over allegations against the wrestling federation chief. The year 2026 already saw a phase of the students protest go by with Sonam Wangchuk entering an almost two-week hunger strike.