Where India protests: Major gathering points across different cities

Being the world's largest democracy, India has been the heart of protests for centuries. From the freedom movement to student agitations, farmers’ marches and demands over political and social concerns, protests have often been the way India keeps a check on its democratic rights and freedoms. Over the years, certain parts of the country have emerged as major centres of protest, where energetic speeches echo and massive processions take shape.

India's protest map: 6 cities and the places where people raise their voices

With people from different backgrounds and regions coming together for a common cause, protests have become a way to make their voices heard and draw attention to issues that matter. Here are some of the major places where protests often take shape in the country.