Arthshila

Abir Mukherjee’s ‘the measure of home’ curated by Siddharth Sivakumar may seem repetitive in subjects but the detailed nuances that the artist captures over the past 15 years is what lends the canvases their characters. For most of the exhibition, the subjects drawn by the artist are family members, including his four dogs. One can visibly notice the absence of a self-portrait, but the artist himself describes the works as ‘ auto-biographical’ making his presence inevitable even in figurative absence. His works compel the audience to hit the pause button and truly notice their home and the people in it. Over a period of truly 'seeing' your home and the family members allows you to notice changes- minor and nuanced.

As the series progress, one can notice how the structural gives way to the abstract, but even in that abstract lies a clear messaging. One of the major highlights of the display are sculptural representations of his family members and the dogs, capturing daily expressions and activities, which almost brings them live in front of the audience.