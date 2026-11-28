Gupta selects materials to suit each idea. “Photography helps me document and preserve fleeting moments, painting allows me to explore memory and perception, while plaster casts give physical presence to objects and fragments,” he explains. “I see materials as a way of extending the thought behind the work, rather than simply representing it.”

He hopes viewers will look beyond the finished artwork. “Art is not only about the visible object or the artist; it is also about the entire process through which it is realised and shaped by unseen labour, collaboration, tools and people.” The show is on till January 17, 2027.

This article is written by Medha Dutta Yadav