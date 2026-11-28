An exhibition is remembered for what hangs on its walls, but its story begins before visitors arrive. Behind every artwork are hands, tools and labour that rarely enter the frame. Artist Prateek Gupta brings this invisible world into focus at Gallery Ragini with privy: an observer. a catalyst., his debut solo exhibition curated by Rahul Kumar.
Across five interconnected bodies of work, Gupta shifts attention from finished artworks to the people, objects and processes that make them possible. Drawing on 16 years in the art industry, he approaches exhibition-making as observer and participant, and the spaces in which art is produced and presented.
The title captures this dual identity. Privy suggests access to what is ordinarily unseen, while a catalyst enables a process without appearing in its outcome. “I have been both an observer of the process and an active participant,” Gupta says. “I am drawn to things that often go unnoticed — people, objects, gestures and processes in the background.”
His interest grew from witnessing the mechanics of exhibitions. Technicians, installers and other workers are essential to the art ecosystem, yet their contribution often disappears once a gallery is ready for visitors. “I became increasingly drawn to this invisible world, which rarely receives attention. My practice is an attempt to acknowledge these people, their labour and the stories embedded in these everyday processes,” he says.
The five series use oil, acrylic, photography, graphite, laser etchings, found objects and stone plaster. In Image I Carry, Trace I Leave, ladders, crates and traffic cones appear in photographs of urban spaces, recording traces of work. The Geometry of Making places tools such as hammers, clamps and callipers in geometric compositions, exploring measurement and construction.
In The Catalyst, eight old mirror frames house oil-painted self-portraits, bringing Gupta’s experiences into the narrative. Unclaimed Objects casts tools and equipment used by workers and technicians in stone plaster, lending everyday objects a lasting presence. The final series, Where There Is Nothing, Yet Everything Is, depicts gallery spaces in preparation, with chairs, wrapped crates and unfinished arrangements capturing the moments before an exhibition comes together.
Gupta selects materials to suit each idea. “Photography helps me document and preserve fleeting moments, painting allows me to explore memory and perception, while plaster casts give physical presence to objects and fragments,” he explains. “I see materials as a way of extending the thought behind the work, rather than simply representing it.”
He hopes viewers will look beyond the finished artwork. “Art is not only about the visible object or the artist; it is also about the entire process through which it is realised and shaped by unseen labour, collaboration, tools and people.” The show is on till January 17, 2027.
This article is written by Medha Dutta Yadav