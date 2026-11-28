Haren Das was a master printmaker who specialised in wood prints. But Ganges Art Gallery’s latest exhibition, Impressions of Time, gives art enthusiasts the chance to discover him in a new light. Canvases filled with pencil, ink, charcoal, and watercolour, along with sculptures, fill the gallery. Sourced from his son, Chandan Das, a few canvases depict his early works. Haren Das believed in patience and perfection, quietly reflected through the 60+ works on display, including etchings, woodcuts, lithography, drypoint and oil pastel.
The artist began his career in Bengal during the tumultuous 1940s. The transition from colonialism to post-colonial politics and the Partition marked some of the major social events of the time. While many of his contemporaries opted to respond to it through their works, Haren Das chose to make compositions that gave him satisfaction while making and that made the viewers satisfied while looking at them. He did not believe that his work had to necessarily respond to the societal changes. That is why one would find images of village landscapes and people in his works.
After the inauguration by Sougata Chattopadhyay, concept curator; Pranab Ranjan Ray, art critic; Chandan Das, son of Haren Das, Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, author and curator, and Smita Bajoria, director, Ganges Art Gallery, we took our time to really look around and read the artworks. What emerged as a commonality in most artworks was their simplicity. Images such as two women sitting by the riverbank, pigeons on the ground, women and children by a tube well collecting water, or someone looking down a flight of stairs comprised his works, but the mediums differed.
What caught our eye? A Pair of Peacocks Sitting On A Tree Branch, made in 1969, spells patience in white etching. The 1945 dry point, In the Loom showcases the slow manual labour in making traditional crafts. A watercolour made in 1939 during a composition class shows a woman in red-and-white attire making alpona on the ground, probably hinting at a festival or house art common in a rural setting. A set of three figurative sketches made between 1940 and 1942 during antique study classes is done with sable hair brushes, drawing and pencil. One can see how he honed his art in two years, from basic sketch to final work. One can also see that while he is known as a perfectionist in wood impressionism or engraving, his sketches or paintings sometimes show the rawness that brings out his range, practice, skill, and mood.
Impressions of Time is on till January 4 at Ganges Art Gallery.