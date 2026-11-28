The artist began his career in Bengal during the tumultuous 1940s. The transition from colonialism to post-colonial politics and the Partition marked some of the major social events of the time. While many of his contemporaries opted to respond to it through their works, Haren Das chose to make compositions that gave him satisfaction while making and that made the viewers satisfied while looking at them. He did not believe that his work had to necessarily respond to the societal changes. That is why one would find images of village landscapes and people in his works.

After the inauguration by Sougata Chattopadhyay, concept curator; Pranab Ranjan Ray, art critic; Chandan Das, son of Haren Das, Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, author and curator, and Smita Bajoria, director, Ganges Art Gallery, we took our time to really look around and read the artworks. What emerged as a commonality in most artworks was their simplicity. Images such as two women sitting by the riverbank, pigeons on the ground, women and children by a tube well collecting water, or someone looking down a flight of stairs comprised his works, but the mediums differed.