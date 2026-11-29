One of the most private spaces in an individual’s life, and perhaps the most private activity, dreaming has become the basis for creativity in artist Bhasha Chakrabarti’s works at Experimenter Outpost, Alipore Museum. Called Khwab, a translation of the word dreams, her works encompass the materiality of the activity along with metaphorical references.
Through textile works and painting, Bhasha Chakrabarti explores the materiality of dreams
What instantly caught our eyes were the two hanging silk, organza, and oil paintings, which can be seen as a veil that separates or connects reality and dreams. Usually, they appear as an organza base with oil colours marbled across the surface, with brocade and tissue patchworks handstitched on them. But the real magic occurred when the gallery assistants switched off the light and the seemingly marbled oil paintings gave way to different sleeping poses. Called Khwab-O-Khayal, this light play on textiles was one of the major highlights of her works. It allowed us to pause and look inward into the fragments of our dreams.
The gallery also has seven paintings in silver and gold points . Named Khwabgah after Fatehpur Sikhri, a closer look reveals that the canvas resembles handmade paper, but it is actually made of textile pulp. Moreover, the brick-red colour dominating the canvas comes from Fatehpur Sikhri’s soil. The paintings refer to both: how our mind wanders while asleep and how the room’s textures and fabrics affect sleep.
Two sets of Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak’s portraits, called Khwabida, are used as an allegory for actualising dreams. Bhasha oil paints on kantha quilts sourced from Birbhum, where Gayatri set up schools for the marginalised. The Dreams of Tipu Sultan is another ceiling-to-ground installation made from saris once owned by the artists’ grandmother and dyed with a pigment made from persimmon fruit. Each page of the installation is either hand-embroidered or written in calligraphy.
An interesting set of paintings called The Sleeping Hermaphrodites offers a very different view of dreams, steeped in European influences, while Khwab Basera, a set of two paintings on pillow covers, lets you imagine a bed.
On till February 28 at Experimenter Outpost, Alipore Museum.