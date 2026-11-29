The gallery also has seven paintings in silver and gold points . Named Khwabgah after Fatehpur Sikhri, a closer look reveals that the canvas resembles handmade paper, but it is actually made of textile pulp. Moreover, the brick-red colour dominating the canvas comes from Fatehpur Sikhri’s soil. The paintings refer to both: how our mind wanders while asleep and how the room’s textures and fabrics affect sleep.

Two sets of Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak’s portraits, called Khwabida, are used as an allegory for actualising dreams. Bhasha oil paints on kantha quilts sourced from Birbhum, where Gayatri set up schools for the marginalised. The Dreams of Tipu Sultan is another ceiling-to-ground installation made from saris once owned by the artists’ grandmother and dyed with a pigment made from persimmon fruit. Each page of the installation is either hand-embroidered or written in calligraphy.