What can 2,500 weavers create when they come together? In Balaramapuram, Kerala, the answer is 6,000 ft of kasavu, woven over two years into a remarkable community-led artwork. Conceived by artist Lakshmi Madhavan, the project celebrates the people behind the textile, bringing generations of craft knowledge, individual stories and collective memory into one extraordinary work.

How the Balaramapuram Kasavu Project brought 2,500 weavers together