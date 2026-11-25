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The Eternal Series has always been our way of exploring what a contemporary heirloom can be. When we first began the series, the idea was to push the possibilities of handwoven textiles, particularly in scale, intricacy and construction, while remaining respectful of the traditions they come from. The earlier Eternal Series similarly brought together silk, organza, tissue and brocade while looking beyond conventional textile references. For Eternal Series II, that exploration evolved around the paisley and the idea of passage. We were interested in a motif that has travelled through cultures and generations and yet remains immediately recognisable. The collection gradually became less about one motif and more about how something inherited can continue to change without losing its identity.