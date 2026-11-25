Advaya’s Eternal Series II: A modern reimagining of the timeless paisley motif
For K H Radharaman, tradition is not something to be preserved in its original form, but a design language that must continue to evolve. At Advaya, the luxury design house from the 600-year-old House of Angadi, this philosophy drives years of textile research and innovation, with every element made in-house, from yarn to finished garment.
Reimagining Kanjeevaram and Traditional Indian Weaves
With Eternal Series II, the latest chapter of its flagship collection, Radharaman explores the journey of the paisley across cultures and generations, reinterpreting it through kanjeevaram silks, real gold zari, brocade and intricate embroidery. He talks about the inspiration behind the collection, the possibilities of traditional textiles and the making of modern heirlooms.
What inspired Eternal Series II, and how did the collection evolve?
The Eternal Series has always been our way of exploring what a contemporary heirloom can be. When we first began the series, the idea was to push the possibilities of handwoven textiles, particularly in scale, intricacy and construction, while remaining respectful of the traditions they come from. The earlier Eternal Series similarly brought together silk, organza, tissue and brocade while looking beyond conventional textile references. For Eternal Series II, that exploration evolved around the paisley and the idea of passage. We were interested in a motif that has travelled through cultures and generations and yet remains immediately recognisable. The collection gradually became less about one motif and more about how something inherited can continue to change without losing its identity.
How did you translate the paisley into different textiles and garments for this collection?
We explored the paisley in different avatars, sometimes woven into expansive brocades, sometimes through embroidery and zardozi, and sometimes through more contemporary compositions. The idea was not simply to reproduce a historic motif, but to see what more it could become.
You have experimented extensively with kanjeevaram and other Indian weaves. What continues to inspire you about traditional textiles?
I have never looked at traditional textiles as something fixed. To me, they are living design languages. What continues to fascinate me is that each tradition comes with its own grammar, material logic and technical parameters, but there is still enormous room to experiment within them. That has really defined Advaya’s journey. We began by questioning what a kanjeevaram could be, which led us to work with organza, linen and handspun khadi, and later to explore jamdani, tussar, kota and embroidery traditions.
What role do materials such as silk, zari and brocade play in shaping the collection?
Material is fundamental because it determines much more than the surface of a garment. It affects the drape, weight, light, structure and ultimately the way a textile behaves. Pure silk and real gold zari form the foundation of the principal looks in Eternal Series II, while brocade allows us to explore the paisley at a different scale and level of intricacy. We then extend that language through hand embroidery, zardozi and pearl work. The material and the motif cannot really be separated. One informs how the other is experienced.
Advaya makes everything in-house. Why is this level of control important to you?
Because textile development is an interconnected process. A change in the yarn can affect the weave, a change in warp density can alter the way a motif appears, and even the loom or reed count can influence the final textile. Our process involves decisions around the craft, yarn, weave structure, loom, thread count, colour, sampling and refinement before the textile reaches its final form. Having that ecosystem allows us to experiment with much greater precision. It is not control for control’s sake. It allows the original design idea to remain intact from its first sketch to the final garment, while also giving us the freedom to solve technical problems along the way.
Why did you choose Chittoor Kottaram as the setting for Eternal Series II?
Chittoor Kottaram felt very natural for the story we wanted to tell. It is the former summer residence of the Cochin royal family, tucked away along the backwaters of Kochi, and there is a certain restraint and intimacy to the property that resonated with the collection. That helped us think about the collection in a way that felt intimate rather than excessive. We did not want the location to function merely as a backdrop. It needed to have a meaningful conversation with the clothes.
What do you think needs to be done to make Indian handloom more relevant to contemporary consumers?
I think we need to look at handloom beyond its traditional applications and explore how it can become part of contemporary wardrobes. There is enormous technical knowledge within Indian textiles, and we need to continue understanding and building on it. That could mean material innovation, new constructions, new scales of pattern or entirely different applications. If we can make handloom relevant to how people want to dress today, while respecting the knowledge and craftsmanship behind it, I believe it has an extraordinarily relevant future.
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—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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