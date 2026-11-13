Swadesh collaborates with Mayyur Girotra to celebrate India's rich textile traditions

For Mayyur, this is an extension of a journey that has long informed his work. His travels across India, interactions with artisan communities and interest in lesser-seen textile techniques have shaped a design language that draws on both heritage and experimentation. Through The Collectables by Mayyur Girotra, this exploration has also taken an archival turn, with vintage textiles, handlooms and traditional techniques being restored, reworked and given a new lease of life.

We speak to Mayyur Girotra about the collaboration, the craft traditions that shaped the collection and the importance of keeping India’s textile heritage relevant.