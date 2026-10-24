House of Shilpi Gupta’s Sona Chaandi: Indian couture inspired by heirloom jewellery

A

This is one of the most important aspects of Sona Chaandi. We work with real silver zari, with gold finishing used in selected applications, rather than relying solely on the metallic substitutes commonly seen today. It changes the soul of the garment. And philosophically, it connects back to the name Sona Chaandi—the preciousness is not merely a visual idea; it is physically woven and embroidered into the garment.