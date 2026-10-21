Atelier Shikaarbagh’s Hamare Ghar Ki Ladki revisits the elegance of the 1980s

The brand is known for collections that draw on historic garments, photographs, textiles and family recollections, interpreting them through contemporary Indian craftsmanship and the long-standing exchange between Indian and European dress. Techniques such as aari, zardozi and marodi coexist with French chiffon, fine tissue fabrics, lace and intricate hand embroidery. Known particularly for its saris, wedding poshaks, gowns and eveningwear, Atelier Shikaarbagh regards heritage not as something to be reproduced or placed behind glass, but as a living vocabulary. For the house, preservation is ultimately very simple: to understand something beautiful well enough that it can be worn, loved and handed down once again.

Maayankraj talks to us about the inspiration behind his latest collection, recreating the spirit of the 1980s and more.