SAAZ by Ridhi Mehra weaves heritage crafts into relaxed, painterly glamour

“Each collection starts with a different inspiration, mood, material or visual idea, giving the design process room to explore new possibilities. This often leads to experimentation with fabrics, textures, proportions, colours and new ways of interpreting traditional crafts. The aim is to keep every collection distinctly Ridhi Mehra, while giving each one its own identity, mood and story,” says the designer, who has embraced a romantic, layered, painterly and luminous aesthetic, with greater emphasis in this collection on the interplay of colour, print, texture, layering and light.

“While earlier collections may have been more strongly defined by embroidery and craftsmanship, SAAZ takes a broader approach, allowing the garment to unfold through multiple visual elements rather than being driven by a single dominant technique. We have replaced heavily constructed grandeur with a more effortless expression,” says Ridhi.