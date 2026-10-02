G Ravinder Reddy explores femininity and perfection in new solo art show

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Ravinder: The terracotta one is meant to show how it sustains and remains an aesthetic medium. Fibreglass is a 19th-century industrial glass to which we add polyester resin and chemicals, along with the chosen colours, to mould it into the desired shape. Unlike rocks, this material is devoid of any aesthetic appeal, which must be moulded and given an aesthetic appeal. I have drawn inspiration from every corner of the world — be it the bronze Chola sculptures, the Buddhist monuments at Sarnath, the Egyptian pharaohs and Africa’s Benin bronzes. These have stood for years and people from different religious backgrounds continue to visit and admire them. I look at how these pieces were made and why they have sustained to date. There is also a heavy influence from the Gupta and Maurya dynasties, folk art, raja Ravi Varma’s calendar prints, print advertisements and posters of Indian film stars.