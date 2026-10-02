Material Memoir: Six artists redefine art through wood, metal, paper, and printmaking

Kannan’s work is the most varied in this regard. He moves across wood, fine steel, and rusted iron, using repeated pieces and layers to build surfaces that are as much about physical presence as about image.

Mani Murugesan is the most senior of the six and the one who has stayed closest to a single tradition. He began as a printmaking artist and continues in that territory, working in a monochromatic palette of grey, white, and black, which Isaiarasi describes as “quiet and meditative. The more you look into it, the more you get into it.”

Ramki’s contribution is perhaps the most technically surprising, says Isaiarasi. He works with 14 to 15 layers of paper stacked together, then carves into them. “People often gets amused on how one can carve out of a bundle of paper and create such a 3D kind of work” Isaiarasi adds. He also makes acrylic works with fragments of paper—pieces of landscape that appear to float across the surface.