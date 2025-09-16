Beyond canvas and gallery walls lies the question of privilege in art

At Chennai’s newly launched M’Jane Studio, the exhibition Room With No Walls closed recently, leaving behind conversations that stretched beyond its brutalist walls. Founded in 2024 by Jane Thompson and Vivish George, the studio has quickly become a haven for the city’s creative community. The show, themed Art as Privilege, brought together emerging voices who questioned access, inclusion, and the invisible scaffolding that allows creativity to thrive.

When creativity collides with privilege, the quiet tensions of art come into view

For artist Ashvathie Mullath, the privilege of art lies not in resources but in the very act of creation. “Art as privilege to me refers to the precious act of creation, the ability to envision something and implement it, rather than always looking at it from a materialistic or financial point of view,” she shared. At the same time, she observed how privilege can shape consumption more than creation: “Creating is something anyone can manage to do one way or another. Consuming art involves consuming value, money, time, passion and very few get to appreciate and support creators.” Her acrylic works confronted her own guilt about having support, evolving into a new understanding. “Privilege in art is in the ability to create regardless of who we are or where we come from.”