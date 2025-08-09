Red Earth and Pouring Rain: An exhibition of memory and metaphor

There’s something grounding about water. Even when it vanishes, it leaves traces in air, soil, and memory. At the exhibition Red Earth and Pouring Rain, the works on display don’t shout for attention. Instead, they ripple gently, urging us to pause to remember what we have overlooked.

Here's what to look forward to at this inspiring exhibition

Curated by Sundar Kaali, Nina Sabnani, and Shrilekha Sikander, the exhibition is anchored in two elemental ideas: earth and water. But it’s not a literal theme—it’s a metaphor for memory and entanglement. “Red Earth and Pouring Rain is a term borrowed from Sangam literature,” says Sundar.

Sundar leads the Red Earth section, which brings together five artists from Madurai—each deeply rooted in the city’s long, under-recognised tradition of contemporary art. “Madurai has a very vibrant art movement. Right from the 40s, we’ve had generations of painters and sculptors—many of them self-taught, with no formal training, working with rigour and imagination. But for decades, there was no exhibition space in the city. It was only in the 90s that this began to change,” explains Sundar.