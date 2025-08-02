Akhil Anand's Morphogenesis is a fusion of tradition, nature, and geometry

When you speak to Akhil Anand, there’s a certain calm clarity in his words—thoughtful, precise, yet filled with quiet wonder. His upcoming solo exhibition, Morphogenesis is just like that. A blend of tradition and logic, intuition and observation, it offers a look into how this young Chennai-based artist sees and feels the world.

Akhil Anand finds inspiration from nature, Indian artforms, and more

“I’ve explored Indian art forms like Kalighat, Gond, Madhubani, Cheriyal and Warli, because it shows the biodiversity of a specific region,” Akhil shares about his artshow.

But this isn’t just a showcase of folk art. It’s a reflection of Akhil’s perspectives, he sees patterns in nature, art in mathematics, and emotion in geometry. He talks easily about Fibonacci spirals, Apollonian gaskets, and Sierpinski triangles. “I like patterns —they’re everywhere in nature. I try to bring those forms into my artwork,” he says.