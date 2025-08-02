Akhil Anand's Morphogenesis is a fusion of tradition, nature, and geometry
When you speak to Akhil Anand, there’s a certain calm clarity in his words—thoughtful, precise, yet filled with quiet wonder. His upcoming solo exhibition, Morphogenesis is just like that. A blend of tradition and logic, intuition and observation, it offers a look into how this young Chennai-based artist sees and feels the world.
Akhil Anand finds inspiration from nature, Indian artforms, and more
“I’ve explored Indian art forms like Kalighat, Gond, Madhubani, Cheriyal and Warli, because it shows the biodiversity of a specific region,” Akhil shares about his artshow.
But this isn’t just a showcase of folk art. It’s a reflection of Akhil’s perspectives, he sees patterns in nature, art in mathematics, and emotion in geometry. He talks easily about Fibonacci spirals, Apollonian gaskets, and Sierpinski triangles. “I like patterns —they’re everywhere in nature. I try to bring those forms into my artwork,” he says.
One of the highlights of the show is the Terrific Tiger series. “It was inspired by a David Attenborough documentary,” Akhil says. “In the first painting, a tiger cub recognises its father through his unique stripes. In another, the cub is snoring besides its mother. I’ve done it in Gond style.”
His inspirations span time and geography—including Indian greats like Jamini Roy and M F Husain. But when asked about who inspires him the most, he answers without hesitation: “My father. He doesn’t give me advice—he gives me solutions. When I make a mistake, he takes me for a walk, and has helped me with my artworks as well.”
It’s worth noting that Akhil’s father is none other than chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. That quiet strength and strategic calm seems to have trickled into Akhil’s creative process too.
Beyond painting, Akhil is deeply committed to sustainability. He wants to be an environmental and sustainability specialist, and sees art as a powerful medium to start those conversations. “I’ve done work about turtles going extinct. I think we can talk about climate change through art,” he says.
After Morphogenesis, Akhil hopes to explore more tactile and mixed-media forms. “I’m interested in new techniques — in textures and touch,” he says. That curiosity also fuels his work with Akhilisms, a creative label that makes art wearable and accessible, in collaboration with Hastha Foundation.
“Art helps me express how I see the world,” Akhil says, quietly but firmly. “I enjoy working with different styles and ideas, and I’m excited to share what I’ve been creating. I hope people find something in it that speaks to them.”
Entry free. On till August 7, 2025. 10 am to 6 pm. At ArtSpace by KalpaDruma, Gopalpuram.
