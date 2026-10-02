This latest Chennai exhibition explores oral narratives through visual traditions

“At Loksutra, we work with knowledge forms, indigenous knowledge, which is either inaccessible, incomprehensible or unappealing.” The collective works predominantly with oral and intangible forms of knowledge, collaborating with artists from the communities to translate these narratives into visual forms.

Much of this work eventually takes the form of books. “For instance, we record a story and then we break that story down into different scenes. The scenes are then visualised and compiled in the form of a book.”

The idea for Loksutr grew from Achyut and Apoorva’s earlier work as architects and consultants on the National Rurban Mission (NRuM), where they worked with rural communities in Madhya Pradesh. Their work brought them into close contact with cultural practices beyond the scope of the project, prompting them to document stories, photographs and videos.

Myth, Memory, Form brings together the culmination of almost four years of this practice. The exhibition presents three origin stories involving 10 artists, including six Pardhan Gond artists and four Pattachitra artists. Together, they explore the origins of painting, the Pardhan community, and the Narmada river.