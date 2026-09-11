Shipra Bhattacharya brings her 50-year canvas diary to Chennai with this new exhibition

This relationship between life and art becomes especially striking in her recent works, where the body itself becomes a surface carrying memories and symbols. Figures are marked with flora, fauna, text and other imagery, turning the body into a record of experience. When asked about the intention behind, she says, “We live through many experiences in life, I have painted it in the body almost like the tale of their life and the external world it carries within.” She relates the idea to the Bengali tradition of nakshi kantha, where women embroidered their life stories and experiences into pieces of cloth.

For visitors, she leaves the interpretation open. “I like them to see and have their own interpretation. I don’t want them to see it any particular way, just come and see, and share our lived experiences, where I am communicating with them through my images.”

Open to all. On till September 15. 11 am to 7 pm. At Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights.